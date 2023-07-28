Men's Ashes 2023

Wasteful Australia take upper hand as bowlers fire

England were bowled out for 283 inside 55 overs on the first day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval, with Australia reaching 1-61 at stumps

Andrew Ramsey at the Oval

28 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

