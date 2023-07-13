England level Ashes, Aussies sink to third straight defeat

England snap Aussie ODI win streak to keep Ashes alive

Heather Knight has batted England to their highest-ever successful run chase and into level pegging with Australia in the multi-format Ashes, with her unbeaten half-century leading the hosts to a tense two-wicket victory in the first ODI in Bristol.

Knight stood tall with 75 not out from 86 deliveries despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, to see England reel in Australia's 8-263 – their highest ever successful ODI run chase – with 11 balls to spare.

Opener Tammy Beaumont (47 off 42) and first drop Alice Capsey (40 off 34) had laid the foundation for the successful chase, aided by a wayward display from the Australian bowlers, who gave away 23 runs via extras.

Earlier, Beth Mooney had top-scored for Australia with 81 not out the tourists were aided by England’s sloppy fielding, with the hosts gifting the Australians a string of second chances.

It leaves the points-based series squared at six-all with two one-day internationals to play in Southampton and Taunton.

Australia have now lost three consecutive matches for the first time since early 2017.

England's victory also snapped the Aussies' 15-game winning streak in ODIs and was the hosts' first win in the format against the reigning world champions since October 2017.

Knight's team still need to win both remaining ODIs to regain the Ashes, but for the first time since Australia's Test victory in Nottingham, both teams are in the same boat if they want to win the series outright – although one victory will be enough for the tourists to retain the trophy.

Maintaining the trend of thrilling finishes that lit up the T20 leg of the Ashes, England's drought-breaking win did not come without its nervous moments.

The Aussies are two wickets away from retaining the Ashes!! ⚱️ Spin does the trick again and Gardner has three wickets. 👌#WomensAshes | Live, on Channel 9 & 9Now.#Ashes #TheAshes #Cricket pic.twitter.com/UiQxWzUuxm — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 12, 2023

The hosts had looked comfortable with captain Knight and her deputy Natalie Sciver-Brunt in the middle at 3-163 but Australia's spinners fought back as the hosts lost 5-72.

Needing another 29 runs from 39 balls and with just two wickets in hand, No.10 Kate Cross (19no off 20) found the boundary twice to ease the pressure, before Knight dispatched the ball into the crowd to make the equation 12 off 24.

Defying her tailender status, Cross hit two more fours before Knight sealed a famous victory.

England had promoted Sophia Dunkley to open alongside Beaumont in an aggressive move to make the most of the powerplay and while it did not pay off, with the right-hander bowled for eight, the hosts were aided by a wayward display from Australia's pace bowlers.

Beaumont, fresh into the XI after a week off during the T20I leg, and 18-year-old Capsey took the Australians to task as England raced to 1-84 off the first 10 overs.

Their total was boosted by the Australian quicks, who bowled 14 wides during that period.

Alyssa Healy turned to spin in 13th over and Georgia Wareham (2-34) immediately got the breakthrough, with Beaumont caught by Annabel Sutherland at long on for 47 off 42 deliveries, ending a 74-run second-wicket stand.

Spin does the trick again as Capsey's entertaining knock comes to an end on 40. Gardner gets the breakthrough #Ashes pic.twitter.com/PfHvPgeodd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 12, 2023

Capsey picked up where she left off in her player-of-the-match display at Lord's on Saturday, hitting Megan Schutt down the ground for six, but holed out attempting a repeat to the bowling of Ashleigh Gardner.

The pair's aggressive stroke play meant Knight and Sciver-Brunt came together in the middle needing another 143 runs at 34.2 an over.

Sciver-Brunt came undone on 31 when her attempt to sweep Jess Jonassen picked out Wareham at short third, and Danni Wyatt holed out on 14 as Schutt became the second Australian woman to take 250 wickets across all formats.

With England 5-194 and needing another 70 runs, Australia continued to chip away with spin accounting for Amy Jones (2), Sophie Ecclestone (5) and Sarah Glenn (3).

But Knight remained and simply needed someone to stick with her – and Cross delivered, sending the sold-out 5700-strong crowd into raptures.

After Australia elected to bat first, Mooney was dropped on 19 and Jones missed a stumping opportunity when the left-hander was on 39, while Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath and Jonassen also had chances put down, with the quintet adding a combined 159 runs following their let offs.

Mooney arrived at the crease in the 13th over at No.4 following the dismissal of Litchfield, who made a bright start after being handed the job of opening the batting alongside Healy.

Litchfield goes on the attack during her 36-ball 34 // Getty

Healy (8) hit a pair of fours but was out lbw in the first over of the match, while Litchfield (34 off 36) found the boundary seven times – including four consecutive fours off Lauren Bell – before she was brilliantly caught by a jumping Ecclestone, who held on to a one-handed stunner.

Perry was put down on six and added another 35 runs to her tally before holing out to the leg-spin of Glenn, while McGrath (24 off 36) also made a start but was bowled by the spin of Capsey.

Bell removed Gardner (21 off 24) and Sutherland (0) in the same over to put the pressure back on Mooney and the lower-end of the Australian order.

But a crucial 55-run stand between Mooney and fellow left-hander Jonassen helped Australia past 250.

Both teams now relocate to Southampton for Sunday's sold-out second ODI at the Rose Bowl.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, HGrace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt