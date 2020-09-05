England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Late collapse hands England tense win in first T20

Batting stumble of 4-9 from Australia hands England a nail-biting two-run victory in the first T20 in Southampton

Martin Smith

5 September 2020, 07:15 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

