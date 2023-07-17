Aussies survive Sciver-Brunt onslaught to retain Ashes

Retained! Aussies spinners hold their nerve to seal Ashes

Australia have defied a rampant Natalie Sciver-Brunt in yet another nail-biting finish to officially retain the Ashes, holding on for a thrilling three-run victory in the second ODI in Southampton.

Sciver-Brunt struck an unbeaten 111 from 99 deliveries to put England within touching distance of Australia's 7-282 and a fourth-straight win in the multi-format series.

But Jess Jonassen once again delivered nerves of steel at the death to defend 15 off the last over.

In scenes reminiscent of last year's World Cup opener in Hamilton, Sciver-Brunt was unbeaten on 101 as left-arm spinner Jonassen was thrown the ball for the final over.

With the Ashes on the line, Sciver-Brunt found the boundary once, ran a pair of quick twos, but could not clear the rope on the final ball to keep the multi-format Ashes alive.

Australia now lead the points-based series 8-6 and have ensured they keep the Ashes trophy they have held since 2015, with an outright series victory now in their sights for Tuesday's final ODI in Taunton.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry's brilliant innings of 91 and Annabel Sutherland's first ODI fifty laid the foundation for Australia before Georgia Wareham hit 26 runs off Lauren Bell in the final over – three sixes and two fours – to take her team to 7-282.

Wareham's 37no off 14 ensured England would need to pull off their highest-ever run chase, and the second highest in the history of women's one-day internationals, to keep the Ashes alive.

The tourists then looked to spin their way to victory as Alana King (3-44), Ashleigh Gardner (3-54) and Wareham (1-47) piled the pressure on England, with a total of 35 overs of spin deployed by the tourists.

Australia had opted for a four-strong spin attack, dropping Darcie Brown for King, and spin was immediately in the equation as Gardner took the new ball alongside Megan Schutt.

Tammy Beaumont got off to a flier, racing to a half-century off 45 balls, but it was a different story at the other end where Sophia Dunkley scratched her way to 13 off 29 balls before Wareham cleaned up her stumps.

The introduction of King in the 18th over paid off almost immediately as her second delivery trapped Heather Knight on the pads.

The England skipper did not hesitate to review but Ultra-Edge showed no sign of the ball hitting bat or glove – to the shock of Knight, who gestured at the replays on the big screen in disbelief – as she was forced to depart on 12.

King produced a piece of magic to bowl Beaumont on 60, the ball pitching outside leg and spinning back in to take the top of off, and she had a third when Alice Capsey (2) holed out on the boundary.

Gardner joined the spin-fest when she had Wyatt caught in the deep on eight, leaving England 5-144 still 139 runs adrift of their target.

Sciver-Brunt, who had been given out lbw on three only to successfully overturn the decision, brought up her half-century off 53 balls as she was joined by Amy Jones (37 off 34) in a 57-run stand.

Gardner struck twice in an over to have Jones caught out reversing to short third and Ecclestone lbw three balls later, and the England spinner's decision not to review proved costly when ball-tracking showed it would have been missing the stumps.

Sciver-Brunt was joined by Sarah Glenn with England needing 79 off 68 and the pair took the game down to the wire.

England's vice-captain survived a scare on 97 when Wareham put down a chance in the deep and brought up her sixth ODI century a ball later.

But Sciver-Brunt was only able to find the boundary twice in the final five overs as Australia's spin brigade held their nerve to ensure they would be taking the Ashes back home.

Perry narrowly missed her own century earlier in the day but provided the backbone of the Australian innings after an early collapse had the tourists in trouble at 4-102.

Australia's most experienced player was typically calm and in control on her way to her 32nd 50-plus score in ODIs, reaching the milestone from 64 deliveries.

She survived a close lbw call off Glenn just after raising the bat, when England reviewed a 'not out' call that remained umpire's call, then had a return chance put down by the leg-spinner in the same over.

Perry had another life on 63 when Kate Cross put down another opportunity, this time off Ecclestone, who the allrounder hammered down the ground for six shortly after.

She was denied a third one-day international century when she holed out attempting a repeat in the 47th over but passed 3500 ODI runs and 6000 international runs in the process.

Her input was critical after a wobbly start saw Southern Braves local Lauren Bell remove both openers to have Australia 2-27 after being sent in by Knight.

The right-armer struck with her third delivery to trap Phoebe Litchfield (4) plumb lbw in the second over of the match, before Alyssa Healy (13) chipped a simple catch to Capsey at short third.

Beth Mooney (33) was out miscuing a sweep off Ecclestone in another tame dismissal, and Tahlia McGrath (5) departed shortly after, caught behind looking to cut Glenn, leaving the tourists 4-102.

Gardner (33) joined Perry in a 56-run stand that helped stabilise the Australian innings, but the off-spinning allrounder was unable to go on with her start, holing out to give Bell a third.

Sutherland (50) arrived full of intent, hitting four fours off Bell and another two off Glenn on her way to a half-century off just 45 balls – her first in the format – and crucially, sharing an 81-run partnership with her senior counterpart.

Ecclestone wrested back late momentum when she had both Perry and Sutherland caught on the boundary in the 47th but Wareham's final-over blitz boosted the tourists to 7-282.

Both teams now travel to Taunton ahead of the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt