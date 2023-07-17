Women's Ashes - ODIs

Aussies survive Sciver-Brunt onslaught to retain Ashes

Australia have held their nerve in another nail-biting Ashes clash, edging out England by three runs to retain the trophy despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's sublime century

Laura Jolly at The Rose Bowl

17 July 2023, 03:00 AM AEST

