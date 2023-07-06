England survive late Perry scare to keep Ashes alive

Oval delight as England get first win over Aussies since 2020

England are alive in the Ashes, holding their nerve against a late Ellyse Perry onslaught to seal a thrilling three-run victory in the second T20I in front of a pulsating 20,328-strong crowd at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt (76 off 46) was the hero with the bat, navigating a mid-innings collapse of 5-19 before launching to help England to an imposing 9-186, their highest-ever T20I score against Australia.

Australia suffered their own collapse of 5-37 and while Ellyse Perry (51no off 27) pushed the chase to the final over with 20 runs required, the allrounder could only manage 16 off spin star Sophie Ecclestone, as the tourists fell just short of a victory that would have retained the Ashes.

England's win put the hosts on the board in the multi-format, points-based series, but they will head to Lord's on Saturday trailing Australia 6-2, still needing to win the remaining T20I and all three ODIs to regain the Ashes.

Danni Wyatt was the star of England's innings with a blistering 46-ball 76 // Getty

Needing to pull off their biggest ever run chase in T20Is, Alyssa Healy gave the Australians a fast start when she smashed five fours and two big sixes as the tourists put on 0-58 from the Powerplay.

But her dismissal on 37 two balls later, bowled attempting a strange sweep to the leg-spin of Sarah Glenn, triggered a collapse that ultimately left Australia's deep batting line-up with too much to do.

An over after Healy's departure, Charlie Dean put down Mooney on 20 but her disappointment rapidly turned to delight as she realised there had been a mix-up between the Australian opener and Tahlia McGrath.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones collected Dean's wide throw and dove into the stumps, running McGrath out for four, triggering wild scenes from the English as they swamped the spinner.

Mooney, the hero of Saturday's run chase at Edgbaston, never got going, holing out to deep midwicket to give second-gamer Dani Gibson her first wicket.

A big last five minutes in the game, with Mooney and Gardner both out caught in the space of four balls. 👐#WomensAshes | Live, on Channel 9 & 9Now.#Ashes #TheAshes #Cricket pic.twitter.com/r6d1a46Mrx — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 5, 2023

The situation become even tougher for Australia when Ashleigh Gardner then chipped a simple catch back to Ecclestone, who became both the fastest and youngest woman to take 100 T20I wickets as the 24-year-old reached the milestone in her 72th game.

Australia had lost 4-17 in 19 balls, and when Grace Harris (9) was bowled by Dean, the tourists slipped to 5-96.

Perry was given a reprieve on 17 when England reviewed what they believed to be a caught behind.

Sophie Ecclestone survives by the barest of margins #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dRcybWXXv5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 5, 2023

UltraEdge showed a spike but television umpire Sue Redfern determined the spike did not match the vision of the ball passing Perry's bat.

Annabel Sutherland (20 off 12) smacked a quartet of fours to keep Australia’s hopes alive, but could not clear Heather Knight on the ring in the 16th over, leaving the tourists needing 61 off 26 with their biggest hitters back in the dugout.

Georgia Wareham (19 off 11) hammered consecutive sixes off Dean to make the equation 31 off 12, but was bowled the following over, as England claimed their first win over Australia in any format since February 2020 to keep the Ashes alive.

After Healy won the toss and again opted to bowl first, the tourists' produced a mixed bag in the field, once again paying the price for some uncharacteristic sloppiness, while extras contributed 21 runs to England's total.

With England's openers throwing caution to the wind with the series on the line, Sophia Dunkley (23 off 19) was gifted a life on 13 when McGrath could not get a hand to a skied chance that went high into the London sky.

Dunkley and Wyatt helped England to 0-54 at the end of the Powerplay, a vast improvement on the 2-36 that came off their first six overs at Edgbaston.

McGrath made amends – just – when Dunkley offered a second skied chance in the seventh over. The allrounder was settled underneath it early, but it still took four attempts for her to hang on to a juggled catch.

McGrath just hung onto this juggling effort to dismiss Dunkley // Getty

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (23 off 18) hit four boundaries but was unable to clear the rope taking on Gardner in the 12th over, and Alice Capsey (5) was next to fall when her attempt to hook Sutherland found a thick top edge and Healy did the rest with the gloves.

Knight arrived in the middle in her 100th T20I with her team 3-109 but was forced to make the long walk back a ball later, copping a beautiful delivery from Sutherland that evaded the England skipper's defences and rattled her stumps.

Jones saw off Sutherland's hat-trick ball but nonetheless came unstuck thanks to a piece of magic from the in-form allrounder, who clung on to a screamer at long on off the bowling of McGrath to remove Jones on three.

Gibson (1) then departed after spooning a tame catch to Darcie Brown at mid-off, continuing a collapse that saw the hosts lose 5-19 in 22 balls.

Sutherland grabs two in two!! And the second was a peach 🔥 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vtL2aJHHsT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 5, 2023

Wyatt, who had brought up her 12th T20I half-century off 36 balls, was the key for England and she swung the momentum firmly back in England’s favour – and ignited the passionate home crowd – as she took on Schutt in the 16th over.

She plundered four fours off an over that also included a no ball and a wide that evaded Healy behind the stumps and went to the rope.

It went for 25 runs in total – the most Australia had conceded off an over in T20Is – on an unusually expensive night for Schutt, whose three overs went for 41 runs.

Wyatt holed out on the rope next over, her brilliant 46-ball innings ending on 76, but she had successfully taken England from the precipice of disaster to 7-150 in the 17th over when she was dismissed.

Ecclestone (22 off 12) and Glenn (10 off 8) kept up the attack, ensuring a record total for their side.

The third T20I will be played at Lord's on Saturday evening, in what will be Australia's first appearance at the 'Home of Cricket' since 2013.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-2

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt