Women's Ashes - T20Is

England survive late Perry scare to keep Ashes alive

England hold off a fast-finishing Australia by three runs in front of 20,328 fans at The Oval after Danni Wyatt's 76 helped them post a record T20 score against Australia

Laura Jolly at The Oval

6 July 2023, 06:30 AM AEST

