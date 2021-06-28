England v India ODIs - Women's

Beaumont, Sciver century stand powers England

Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver put on 119 in an unbroken stand to steer England to an eight-wicket win over India in the opening ODI

28 June 2021, 09:46 AM AEST

