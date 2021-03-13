India v England T20Is - Men's

Archer, Roy fire as England hammer India in first T20

Jofra Archer took three wickets to help restrict India to 7-124 in the first T20 international and set up a comfortable eight-wicket win for England.

AAP

13 March 2021, 07:01 AM AEST

