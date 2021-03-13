Archer, Roy fire as England hammer India in first T20

England's bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, were impressive before opener Jason Roy's explosive 49 helped secure the tourists a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International.

Electing to field, England captain Eoin Morgan and his men denied India a strong start on Friday and eventually restricted them to a below-par 7-124 despite Shreyas Iyer's defiant 67.

Roy then smashed three sixes and four boundaries in his 32-ball blitz as England wrapped up victory with 4.3 overs to spare with Dawid Malan, who made 24 not out, sealing the win with a six.

The tourists, who had been beaten 3-1 in the recent Test series, looked much more at home again in the white-ball format, stifling the home team's vaunted batting line-up with disciplined bowling backed up by sharp fielding.

India were reeling at 3-22 after the six powerplay overs, with Rishabh Pant contributing 16 of those runs.

Among the early wickets to tumble was home captain Virat Kohli, who fell for a duck trying to hit Adil Rashid over the ring on the off-side.

Test hero Pant made 21, hitting a six off Jofra Archer (3-23) with a cheeky reverse-scoop before Ben Stokes dismissed him.

Archer removed the big-hitting Hardik Pandya to deny India a late assault and the hosts barely went above run-a-ball in their 20 overs despite Iyer's fluent fifty.

Roy and Jos Buttler effectively killed off the contest with their 72-run opening partnership.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Buttler for 28 and Washington Sundar denied Roy his fifty but Jonny Bairstow, who made 26 not out, and Malan completed the win for the tourists.

The series assumes more importance for both teams as India will host the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.

Ahmedabad hosts all five matches in the series with the second match scheduled for Monday (12.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo).