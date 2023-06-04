Ireland fight but England win Ashes Test summer opener

Debutant Josh Tongue has claimed five wickets to help England trounce Ireland inside three days at Lord's, but only after a record 163-run partnership between visiting tailenders Mark Adair and Andy McBrine.

Predictions before the third day started ranged from whether England would have victory wrapped up in this one-off Test by lunch or by the time the FA Cup final got under way at 3pm.

QUICK SINGLE England reveal Ashes squad amid Stokes knee worry

Instead, they lasted until after tea on Saturday before England wrapped up a 10-wicket win to give them confidence ahead of a hotly anticipated five-Test Ashes series.

Ireland needed 255 runs to force Ben Stokes' side to bat again and were without injured opener James McCollum, but Harry Tector (51) and Lorcan Tucker (44) ensured 118 runs were scored in the morning session for the loss of only three wickets.

Adair and McBrine then upped the ante after lunch, launching astonishing attacks on Stuart Broad and Jack Leach before Matthew Potts bounced out No.9 Adair for a 76-ball 88 that included 12 fours and two sixes.

Adair and McBrine put on a record partnership for Ireland // Getty

Tongue continued his fine debut by picking up his fifth scalp, that of Fionn Hand, before McBrine helped Ireland make it to tea with a lead, only to be stranded on 86 not out when the last batter Graham Hume was bowled by Broad to leave the tourists all out for a gallant 362.

It gave England a victory target of 11 and Zak Crawley needed only four balls to secure a 10-wicket success to make it 11 wins in 13 Tests in the 'Bazball' era under Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Yet the sternest examination of their aggressive brand of cricket will start on June 16 when the Ashes gets under way.

Huge scores in quick time from Ben Duckett (182) and Ollie Pope (205) in England's 4-524 declared raised the possibility a result may occur inside two days, but Ireland made it to the close of play on Friday evening before their rear-guard action on the third day.

QUICK SINGLE Warner outlines plans for Test exit at SCG

Resuming on 3-97, Tector got Ireland off to a strong start, scoring his 51 off 98 balls before holing out to point for to hand Tongue his fourth wicket of the innings.

Tucker and Curtis Campher also departed before lunch to leave Ireland reeling, a third successive innings defeat seemingly inevitable after two heavy losses to Sri Lanka in April.

But McBrine and Adair scored 163 off 165 balls for the seventh wicket – the highest-ever Test partnership for Ireland.

Tongue celebrates his fifth wicket in the second innings // Getty

Matthew Potts broke the stand when Adair, on 88, got the slightest of touches on a delivery as it flew through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

McBrine battled on, dragging Ireland over the line to force the hosts to bat again, albeit briefly.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood