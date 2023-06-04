England v Ireland Test - Men

Ireland fight but England win Ashes Test summer opener

Ireland battled hard on the third day but England still had too much firepower as they wrapped up a 10-wicket win at Lord's in their Test hit-out before the Ashes

PA

4 June 2023, 08:09 AM AEST

