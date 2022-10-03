Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

Pakistan rue fielding lapses as England storm to series win

England are in fine form ahead of next week's T20 series against Australia after making the most of Pakistan's sloppy fielding to secure a 4-3 series win in Lahore

Reuters

3 October 2022, 07:48 AM AEST

