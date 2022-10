Pakistan rue fielding lapses as England storm to series win

A sublime half-century from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore to clinch the series 4-3.

Sunday's win is a useful boost ahead of this month's World Cup in Australia.

Chasing a daunting 210, Pakistan suffered a double blow when captain Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) departed in quick succession as England's pace attack made early inroads.

Babar Azam dropped two catches as Pakistan had a night to forget in the field // Getty

After being reduced to 3-33 under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium, Shan Masood put up some resistance with a fighting 56. But England, led by Woakes (3-26), kept chipping away with regular wickets.

David Willey returned figures of 2-22 while Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, England lost both openers cheaply after being asked to bat before Malan (78) and Harry Brook (46) shared an unbeaten 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to power the tourists to 3-209 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Wasim (0-61) and Shadab Khan (0-39) bore the brunt of the assault as Malan and Brook made the most of Pakistan's sloppiness in the field, with Babar guilty of offering reprieves to both batters.

England continue their preparations for the World Cup with a three-match series against Australia starting next Sunday, while Pakistan face Bangladesh and New Zealand in a tri-series from Friday.

