England v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men's

Casual Root eclipses below-par Sri Lanka

In his 150th ODI, Joe Root barely broke a sweat as England thumped a Sri Lanka side missing three first-choice players after their bio-bubble breach

PA

30 June 2021, 07:26 AM AEST

