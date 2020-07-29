England v West Indies Tests - Men's

England romp to series win on back of Broad, Woakes

England ran through the final eight wickets they needed to snare the third Test, and the Wisden Trophy, on the final day at Old Trafford

Dave Middleton

29 July 2020, 06:56 AM AEST

