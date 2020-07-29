England romp to series win on back of Broad, Woakes

History man Broad and five-star Woakes seal England win

Stuart Broad claimed his 500th Test wicket in a haul of 10 for the match, while Chris Woakes fourth-innings five-fer saw England romp to a 269 run win over the West Indies and claim the Wisden Trophy.

Joe Root held aloft the trophy, which will now be retired after this series and replaced with a Botham-Richards Trophy for future matches. The England captain stood solo on the dais with the silverware in bizarre scenes in keeping with the current times.

QUICK SINGLE Broad joins Jimmy in 500 Test wicket club

The England players had celebrated arm in arm minutes earlier as they claimed the last of the eight wickets they needed to complete a 2-1 series win, winning both Tests at Old Trafford having lost the series opener at Southampton's Ageas Bowl.

But while England claimed the series win, much attention and thanks was heaped upon the West Indies, who were lauded for their commitment to resume international cricket in the midst of a globa pandemic.

Congratulations @windiescricket The entire cricketing world owes you big time for being prepared to play that series. 👏 July 28, 2020

Broad became just the fourth seam bowler and seventh man overall to join the 500 Test wickets club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, his first 10-wicket match haul since 2013.

"You want performances to lead to wins so to get to 500 on a day that we won a test match and a series feels very special,” Broad said.

“I feel so fresh and excited to play the game and I've done some technical work that makes me feel in great rhythm.

All of Broad's 34 Test wickets in Australia

"Looking forward to getting back and playing against Pakistan (next week).”

Woakes claimed 5-50 in 11 straight overs as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 in between several rain delays in Manchester.

The Windies had resumed the final day on 2-10, and Broad soon struck to claim is 500th Test scalp with opener Kraigg Brathwaite trapped lbw for 19.

By coincidence, Brathwaite was also the victim when England's Jimmy Anderson reached 500 Test wickets back in 2017 at Lord's.

Warner discusses India Tests, Broad rematch

“How funny, that stat of Jimmy (Anderson) and I with Brathwaite,” Broad said.

"He said to me, ‘You know who it’s going to be, don't you?' That'll be a quiz question in a few years.”

The West Indies could mount little resistance with the out-of-form Shai Hope their top-scorer with 31 from a brisk 38 balls, his best Test score since January 2019.

The West Indies lost the series but won my hearts for their commitment to travel to the UK in the midst of a global pandemic to get international cricket resumed, spending a fortnight locked in hotel rooms before they were allowed to train, and remaining in the bio secure bubbles of the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford grounds.

Flashback: Windies dominated the opening Test match

“Mentally, some of the guys are a bit worn out,” captain Jason Holder admitted.

"Same place, same rooms ... it could be this way for a little while.

"We've got to find ways to make it work.

“We won the first Test with our best team. Trying to clinch the series, you try to put up your best team.

"You're trying to back the best team to do the job for you.

"I can't ask the bowlers to do much more."

England's white ball squad face Ireland in an ODI today (11pm AEST) in the first of three matches that will count for the ICC's new 'Super League', before meeting Pakistan in a three Test series from August 5.