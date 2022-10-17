England cruise to warm-up win over Pakistan

A World Cup warm-up match which forced England to make a return journey from Perth to Brisbane has delivered one benefit for Jos Buttler's team with Ben Stokes showing signs of a return to form.

Stokes has struggled since returning to white ball cricket, but made 36 from 18 balls as England beat Pakistan by six wickets in a low-key affair at The Gabba on Monday.

Liam Livingstone also marked a return from an ankle injury with 28 from 16 deliveries while Harry Brook's 45 not out off 24 balls helped England overhaul a 161-run target with ease.

Ben Stokes hammered 36 off just 18 balls // Getty

There were also boundary-laden cameos from Stokes and Sam Curran (33 not out off 14) as England overhauled their target with 26 balls to spare in a match reduced to 19 overs each due to rain.

Their cause was helped by some poor fielding from Pakistan, which included Livingstone being dropped off successive deliveries although he briefly sparkled with a couple of meaty sixes.

One cleared the ground, which underlined his status as one of the biggest hitters in the world, while Livingstone also took one for eight from two overs, putting the brakes on Pakistan after a fast start.

Neither Babar Azam nor Mohammad Rizwan batted for Pakistan, who were captained by Shadab Khan, but Shan Masood top-scored with 39 from 22 balls in his side's 8-160 after being promoted to opener.

Shadab Khan conceded 30 runs off just two overs // Getty

England used eight different bowlers, with only Chris Jordan completing his four-over quota, while David Willey was the pick of the attack as he finished with figures of 2-22.

Buttler dropped down the order – and in the event did not bat at all – as Alex Hales and Phil Salt began England's reply, although neither made it to double figures.

England now return to Perth for their opening World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday.