England v India Tests - Men's

England implode after lunch, India take 2-1 series lead

England lose their last eight wickets for 69 runs, including four for six in 37 balls after lunch, as India’s bowlers wreak havoc on a fifth-day pitch

AP

7 September 2021, 06:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo