England make strong start in pursuit of 368 to win

Pant, Thakur fifties set up massive chase for England

England have made a strong start to their pursuit of a daunting victory target of 368 against India in the fourth Test, with the match delicately poised heading into the final day at The Oval.

Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns guided England to 0-77 at stumps with the hosts needing 291 more runs to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

Hameed was 43 not out at the close while Burns was unbeaten on 31, but the home side will need to pull off something special on Monday to accomplish a record chase.

Rory Burns made a strong start to the England run chase // Getty

England's highest successful run chase was when they famously scored 359 in the 2019 Headingley Test against Australia.

Earlier, India's No.8 batsman Shardul Thakur smashed his second 50 of the match and Rishabh Pant his first of the series to help India post 466, the highest total of the series.

The 100-run seventh wicket partnership between Thakur (60) and Pant (50) was followed by cameos from tailenders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) as the tourists recovered after losing three wickets, including captain Virat Kohli, in the morning session.

Chris Woakes (3-83) was pick of the English bowlers again, claiming a match haul of seven wickets to go with his breezy 50 in the first innings of what is his first Test in 12 months.

Day 3: Sharma makes England pay with breakthrough century

After India resumed on 3-270, England captain Joe Root brought back Woakes to end Virat Kohli's 59-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, and the seamer responded with two quick wickets.

Woakes trapped Jadeja LBW for 17 and, in his next over, sent back Ajinkya Rahane for a duck in a similar manner.

With left-hander Pant at the crease, Root introduced Moeen Ali, who got Kohli (44) caught at slip six runs shy of what could have been the batsman's third 50 in as many innings.

Day 2: England edge ahead but rue missed catch late on day two

Thakur had smashed a 36-ball 57 in the first innings and he followed with a relatively restrained 60, which included a six off Ollie Robinson (2-105).

After a 100-run partnership that steadied the innings, both Pant and Thakur fell in successive overs -- Thakur edging Root to slip and Pant giving a return catch to Moeen soon after completing his half century.

Yadav clobbered a couple of sixes, while Bumrah smashed four boundaries against a jaded English attack.

Day 1: Root's run ruined as bowlers dominate opening day

Star batsmen Rohit Sharma (knee) and Cheteshwar Pujara (ankle) did not field and were being assessed after complaining of niggles.

There were jitters in the touring camp in the morning as well as coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19, but the team were cleared to play after the players returned two negative results.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening", a BCCI the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.