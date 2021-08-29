England v India Tests - Men's

India collapse, thrashed as England level series

India's third-day resistance amounted to little as the visitors collapsed against the second new ball for England to take the third Test with an innings victory

Reuters

29 August 2021, 07:04 AM AEST

