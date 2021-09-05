England v India Tests - Men's

Rohit ton lifts India on gripping third day

Opener Rohit Sharma has struck a fine 127 to put India in control at stumps on day three of the fourth Test against England at The Oval

Reuters

5 September 2021, 07:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo