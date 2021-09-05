Rohit ton lifts India on gripping third day

Sharma makes England pay with breakthrough century

Rohit Sharma's fine century has put India in control of the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

The visitors were 3-270 in their second dig - holding an overall lead of 171 - when bad light forced a premature end to day three.

The day belonged to opener Rohit who struck his first overseas Test ton - and eighth overall - before falling for 127.

He shared a 153-run second wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (61), defying the seamer-friendly, overcast conditions.

Renowned as one of one-day cricket's greatest batsmen, Rohit had one glaring omission on his impressive resume with all seven of his previous Test tons notched on home soil.

But the 34-year-old finally ticked that box, snapping a run of 23 Tests and 44 innings overseas without reaching triple figures.

Rohit Sharma brought up his century with a large six over long on // Getty

Rohit constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen Ali's off-spin often a target.

He found an able partner in Pujara, who played with uncharacteristic aggression, hitting nine boundaries.

Rohit hit 14 fours and a six in his 256 ball knock.

Every run would have felt like a dagger to Rory Burns, who had dropped Rohit with just four to his name on the second evening and did so again in Saturday's morning session on 31.

England threatened a brief comeback after Ollie Robinson (2-67) removed both Rohit and Pujara in the first over with the second new ball.

But skipper Virat Kohli (22 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (nine not out) steadied the innings.

Put into bat on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first dig before England hit 290 highlighted by Ollie Pope's 81.

The five Test series is level at 1-1.