England v India Tests - Men's

Sensational Root's unbeaten 180 gives England slim lead

Joe Root's incredible 2021 form continues as batted throughout the third day for his fifth century of the year and put England 27 runs ahead by stumps

PA

15 August 2021, 07:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo