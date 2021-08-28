England v India Tests - Men's

India rally as Pujara and Kohli set up day four 'scrap'

Cheteshwar Pujara returned to form at a crucial time, as India held England at bay on day three of the third Test at Headingley.

Reuters

28 August 2021, 07:02 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo