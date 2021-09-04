England v India Tests - Men's

Pope, Woakes give England edge in tight Test tussle

England's Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes have made a telling impact to earn the hosts a first innings lead in the fourth Test against India

AP

4 September 2021, 07:19 AM AEST

