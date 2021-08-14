Old firm keep England afloat in second Test

Comeback horror for Hameed as England hopes hinge on Root

Jimmy Anderson has claimed the latest five-wicket haul of his enduring career to drag England back into a second Test against India that was left finely poised after Mohammed Siraj's quickfire double in the home team's reply to 364.

England reached stumps on Friday's second day at Lord's at 3-119, with captain Joe Root unbeaten on 48 and seemingly needing one of his special innings to maintain his side's recovery, which was sparked by another memorable performance by Anderson.

QUICK SINGLE Rahul, Rohit lead dominant day for India

The name of the 39-year-old master of swing will go up on the famous Honours Board at the home of cricket for the seventh time in his career after compiling figures of 5-62, helping skittle out India with the addition of just 88 runs to its overnight score of 276-3.

"Every time you turn up to this ground, it's special," Anderson said. "To get seven (five-wicket hauls) here is incredible. I do love it here."

He removed Ajinkya Rahane off his first ball of the day - and England's seventh - and then later had Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive overs as India's tail failed to wag.

England's record wicket-taker now has 626 in a Test career that is showing no sign of slowing down. He has 31 five-wicket hauls, too.

Rahul century hands India early advantage

Anderson even took a catch to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 40, off the bowling of Mark Wood, wrapping up a disappointing end to India's innings that had looked in great shape at the end of day one.

England's openers got through an hour before tea, only to lose two batsmen - Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) - in the space of two balls from Siraj. In his first Test innings in nearly five years, Hameed got a golden duck.

Rory Burns and Root then put on 84 for the third wicket before the left-handed opener was trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami in the closing stages, leaving the captain in the middle with Jonny Bairstow (6) at the close.

QUICK SINGLE Finding Franky: Why Worrall is switching allegiance

"I think we have a lot of hard work to do," Anderson said. "India have the edge but I think if we get a couple of big partnerships tomorrow, it gets us right back in the game."

He also had high praise for Root, who climbed into second place in the list of England's all-time run scorers in Tests - above Graham Gooch (8,900) - and only behind Alastair Cook.

"Joe's been amazing throughout his career and his stats in the last 12 months in particular, with everything we've been through - the pandemic and everything - it's been superhuman," said Anderson.

KL Rahul, India's overnight century-maker, was out off the second ball of the day, for 129, when he drove a loose shot straight to cover off Ollie Robinson having added just two more runs.