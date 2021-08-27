England v India Tests - Men's

Root's run rampage continues to leave India flat

A third successive century in this series and sixth for the calendar year from England's in-form captain Joe Root saw the home side build a formidable first-innings lead on day two

27 August 2021, 07:02 AM AEST

