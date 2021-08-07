Rahul, Jadeja push India in front in first Test

India had half-centuries by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to thank as they claimed a handy 95-run first-innings lead against England on a rain-curtailed day three of the opening Test.

The hosts finished Friday's play on 0-25, still 70 behind, in their second innings when play was abandoned for the day just five overs after the tea break.

Rory Burns will resume on 11 and Dom Sibley on five on the penultimate day of the weather-bedevilled contest.

Earlier, Rahul's patient 84 and Jadeja's fluent 56 helped India post 278 in reply to England's first-innings 183.

India's usually fragile tail also made useful contributions with the bat in the low-scoring contest at Trent Bridge.

For England, Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 5-85, while the evergreen James Anderson grabbed four wickets, overtaking Indian Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Once India resumed on 4-125, only 11 balls could be bowled before rain forced the players off the field.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies fall just short, Bangladesh claim series win

When they returned, Rishabh Pant threw caution to the wind, playing some outrageous shots in his 25 off 20 balls before Robinson cut short his stay.

Dropped on 52 by Sibley on Thursday, Rahul got another reprieve on 78 when Joe Root spilled a head-high catch with Anderson being the luckless bowler again.

Anderson eventually had his man but Rahul, whose patient knock included 12 boundaries, had by then put India in the lead.

Jadeja stretched that lead, hitting eight fours and a six in his half-century, which he celebrated with trademark bat-twirling.

Mohammed Shami contributed 13 and Jasprit Bumrah made a career-best 28 to further frustrate England, who responded solidly through their patient openers.

Ellis claims hat-trick on international debut

It was a big day for Robinson, who earned his international cap against New Zealand two months ago but was then caught up in controversy when racist, sexist and offensive comments he'd tweeted, dating back almost a decade, were revealed.

After fulsome apologies in public and private, Robinson was banned for eight games, three served retroactively with another five remaining suspended, and he was also fined and instructed to undergo educational courses via the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Back in the England side, Robinson admitted on Friday he had feared a much longer exile.

"There was a time when I was speaking with my lawyers and we were looking at the fact I could be banned for a couple of years and never play for England again," he said.

"There was definitely a time when I had doubts over my career – but luckily it all came good today.

"It was tough. Probably the toughest few weeks I've had in cricket to be honest, or in my life actually.

"It affected not only myself but my family too. I've learned a lot now and I'm looking to move forward."