Raj sets new benchmark as India down England

India captain Mithali Raj has become the all-time leading run scorer in women's cricket internationals after inspiring her side to a four wicket one-day win over England at Worcester.

Raj hit an unbeaten 75 to help the visitors reel in the target of 220, moving to 10,277 runs to edge clear of former England captain Charlotte Edwards on the all-time chart.

England took regular wickets as India faced a rising run-rate but Raj said she never doubted her side.

"I never give up in the middle, I knew I just needed one good partnership," said the 38-year-old, who was ably assisted by opener Smriti Mandhana (49).

"I knew in the middle of the innings I could manage the game."

Following a delayed start because of a wet outfield, the ODI was reduced to 47 overs a side.

England posted 219 all out, with Nat Sciver battling to 49 and captain Heather Knight making 46.

Following a draw in the one-off Test, England had opened up a lead in the multi-format series courtesy of winning the first two ODIs.

India, though, reduced the deficit to 6-4 ahead of three Twenty20 fixtures, the first in Northampton on Friday.

"We haven't been tested like that for a while," said Knight, "so it was a good experience to get a tight finish."