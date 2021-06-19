England v India Test - Women's

Shafali shines again in India fightback

India's collapse saw England enforce the follow-on but Shafali Verma again the key for India as they battle to push Test to final day

Cricket Network

19 June 2021, 07:44 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo