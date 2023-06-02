England v Ireland Test - Men

Broad, England make 'perfect start' to Test summer

Stuart Broad has taken five wickets as Ireland were bowled out for 172 on the opening day of the England Test summer at Lord's

Reuters

2 June 2023, 07:12 AM AEST

