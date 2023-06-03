England v Ireland Test - Men

The Don's record falls as England dominate Ireland

It was another spectacular day of 'Bazball' batting from the hosts, who now need seven wickets to wrap up their one-off Test against the Irish

AP

3 June 2023, 07:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo