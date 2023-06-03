The Don's record falls as England dominate Ireland

Donald Bradman's 93-year record for the fastest 150 at Lord's has become the latest victim of England's 'BazBall' revolution, after the hosts declared at 4-524 on day two of their one-off Test against Ireland.

England opener Ben Duckett reached 150 off as many balls as England surged towards another Test victory, breaking Bradman's Lord's record 166 balls from 1930.

Duckett was eventually dismissed for 182 when he was bowled by Graham Hume, before Ollie Pope brought up his maiden Test double-century with 205 from 208 balls.

The 25-year-old also brought up his 150 from 166 deliveries, equalling Bradman's mark.

Duckett's lavish display dominated the morning session, with the opener scoring a hundred in his first Test innings on home soil and showing why he is the perfect fit for Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes' aggressive style.

Pope picked up the baton and tucked into some poor Irish bowling to walk off for tea on 197 not out before a glorious skip down the wicket saw him hit Andy McBrine for a maximum to reach 200.

But when he was stumped next ball, Stokes called in the troops.

Ireland were 3-97 at stumps, 255 runs behind and needing a miracle to make England bat again.

The match marks England's last hit-out before the start of the Ashes on June 16, with players to have a week in Scotland before preparing for the first Test against Australia in Birmingham.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval