Netherlands v England ODIs - Men

Roy, Buttler power England to Dutch sweep

Jason Roy smacked a century and Jos Buttler 86 as England won their third ODI against the Netherlands with 119 balls to spare in Amstelveen

AP

23 June 2022, 07:42 AM AEST

