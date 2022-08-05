Ferns' horror collapse sets up trans-Tasman semi-final

New Zealand will meet Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals, after a horror collapse led to their seven-wicket defeat to England in Thursday’s final group stage match.

The decision to bat first at Edgbaston backfired spectacularly as the White Ferns were restricted to 9-71, their third-lowest T20I total.

QUICK SINGLE South Africa steamroll Sri Lanka for first Games win

England, led by Alice Capsey (23) and Sophia Dunkley (19), reached their target in 11.4 overs, setting up their semi-final clash with India on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games semi-finals

Saturday August 7 at Edgbaston

England v India, 11am local (8pm AEST)

Australia v New Zealand, 6pm local (3am Sunday AEST)

A brilliant opening spell from veteran quick Katherine Brunt (2-4) set the tone for England; she bowled New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (1) with the fourth ball of the innings, then removed Amelia Kerr (3) in identical fashion in her next over.

Katherine Brunt's fiery early spell set the tone for England // Getty

Fellow speedster Issy Wong joined the fun as she had form opener Suzie Bates (6) caught by Natalie Sciver at mid-wicket in the fourth over, leaving the White Ferns reeling at 3-12.

A calamitous mix-up with Maddy Green then saw Brooke Halliday (1) run out, and Wong had a second when Hayley Jensen (7) picked out Danni Wyatt.

England’s spinners continued the rout, with Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn picking up wickets as the White Ferns limped to 9-71 off their 20 overs.

Issy Wong claimed two big wickets for England // Getty

Green, who top-scored with 19, and Hannah Rowe (10no) were the only batters to reach double figures.

The early loss of Wyatt, who skied a catch to New Zealand ‘keeper Izzy Gaze for one, briefly lifted New Zealand’s spirits, but the young pair of Dunkley and 17-year-old Capsey turned it on for the 10,000-strong crowd.

Capsey took veteran quick Lea Tahuhu to task, smacking four boundaries off the one over, and Dunkley dished out some of the same treatment to leg-spinner Kerr.

A bumper 10,000-strong crowd at Edgbaston enjoyed the hosts' show // Getty

Devine thought she had brought about Capsey’s downfall on 22 as Rowe clung onto an excellent running catch in the deep, only for the umpire to signal the White Ferns skipper had overstepped.

She only added one more run before chipping a simple catch off the bowling of Kerr to mid- off, and the leg-spinner had a second when she rattled Dunkley’s stumps.

But the meagre total was already within reach, and Amy Jones (18no) iced victory with a boundary in the 12th over.

2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

See all the Commonwealth Games cricket squads here

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

July 29: Australia beat India by three wickets

July 31: Australia beat Barbados by nine wickets

August 3: Australia beat Pakistan by 44 runs

Semi-finals: August 6

England v India, 11am local (8pm AEST)

Australia v New Zealand, 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium