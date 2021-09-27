England v New Zealand ODIs - Women's

England send Ashes warning with thumping win over NZ

England storm to a comprehensive win over New Zealand in their final match ahead of the Ashes this summer, thanks to a Tammy Beaumont hundred

PA

27 September 2021, 10:38 AM AEST

