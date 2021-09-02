England v New Zealand T20Is - Women's

Beaumont powers England to victory over White Ferns

Suzie Bates made a long-awaited return from injury, but England opener Tammy Beaumont spoiled the party with a match-winning 97

PA

2 September 2021, 12:40 PM AEST

