Washed out: London rain ruins chances of day three play

Play on day three of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's has been abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

England finished day two on 2-111 and trail New Zealand by 267 runs in the first innings after the visitors posted a total of 378 on the back of debutant Devon Conway's double ton.

Rory Burns (59) and skipper Joe Root (42) were at the crease at stumps on day two after the home side lost Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley.

Play will resume at 11am local time on Saturday, with at least 98 overs to be bowled on each of the next two days as they look to make up for lost time.