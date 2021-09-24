England v New Zealand ODIs - Women's

Knight's century sinks NZ in dramatic finish

Heather Knight hit an inspired captain's ton as England sealed their one-day series triumph over New Zealand after late drama in a record chase

AAP

24 September 2021, 08:02 AM AEST

