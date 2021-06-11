England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Burns, Lawrence rescue England on even opening day

Fifties to Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence steer England to 7-258 in the second Testa against New Zealand at Edgbaston

PA

11 June 2021, 07:16 AM AEST

