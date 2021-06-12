Conway class again as Kiwis take control

Broad fumes at soft signal as key Kiwi survives

England endured a frustrating day in the field at Edgbaston as a debatable umpiring decision, a dropped catch and some high-class batting left New Zealand in charge of the second Test.

Devon Conway followed on his memorable double century on debut last week at Lord's with another composed 80 off 143 balls.

Replying to England's 303 all out, the tourists closed just 74 behind on 3-229 - with an unexpected breakthrough off the final ball of the day raising the home side's flagging spirits.

It was taken by Dan Lawrence, who had earlier been left stranded on 81 not out in pursuit of a maiden Test century and consoled himself with a first Test wicket instead.

With just 14 scalps to his name in first-class cricket, he was given a late opportunity and had Will Young caught off bat and pad for 82.

Dan Lawrence removed Will Young off the final ball of the day for his first Test wicket // Getty

Stuart Broad had been the standout bowler with 2-22 in 15 overs but he will still feel aggrieved that a questionable umpiring decision stopped him making an even bigger impact.

Broad had already pinned Tom Latham lbw when he found Conway's edge and saw Zak Crawley tumble forward to take a low catch at third slip.

England were sure they had the opener, who scored a double century on debut last week for just 22, but the left-hander stood his ground and the on-field umpires sent a soft 'not out' signal upstairs.

The bowler was visibly unimpressed by that and when third umpire Michael Gough also found in the batsman's favour, it did little to improve his mood.

Conway put on 96 for the second wicket with Young, who really should have been gone for just seven.

That was his score when Olly Stone clipped his outside edge and Joe Root juggled a regulation chance to the floor. The cost of that drop came in at another 75 runs.

England had started the day on 7-258 and lost their last three wickets for 45.

After the change, Broad prised out Tom Latham in his first spell, winning a plumb lbw from round the wicket.

The crowd enjoyed being back at Edgbaston // Getty

England were tepid between lunch and tea, going wicketless as Conway and Young added 87 to the score.

A misshapen ball allowed England to change it for one that offered considerably more swing and allowed Broad to probe for the edge in a wonderful spell.

He was fully deserving of another success and got it when Conway pinged a leg-stump delivery out of the middle of his bat but straight to Crawley in the deep. This time, at least, there was no question over the take.

Young, who had played so patiently and decisively, will regret joining the small club of batsmen to fall at Lawrence's hand, but the delivery itself did everything it needed to.