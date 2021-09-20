England v New Zealand ODIs - Women's

Wyatt's breakthrough knock leads England to victory

Danni Wyatt's unbeaten half-century on a landmark day helped England to a 13-run win on the DLS method over New Zealand to go 2-0 up in their ODI series

20 September 2021, 01:44 PM AEST

