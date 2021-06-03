England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Kiwi debutant shines as England struggle at Lord's

New Zealand make a strong start to the first Test as England’s all-seam attack struggles to make inroads at the Home of Cricket

PA

3 June 2021, 06:19 AM AEST

