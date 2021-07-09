England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

COVID-hit England thrash Pakistan in first ODI

Missing 16 first-choice players due to a COVID-19 outbreak, England cruised to victory with 169 balls to spare

Reuters

9 July 2021, 07:21 AM AEST

