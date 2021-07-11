England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

Undermanned England seal ODI series against Pakistan

Salt and Vince help hosts recover from horror start as Ali's all-round effort goes in vain for the visitors in game two of three-match series

AAP

11 July 2021, 07:37 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo