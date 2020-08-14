Pace attack puts England on top early in second Test

England on top despite catching slip-ups

England's quicks showed their class as Pakistan were reduced to 5-126 in a rain-affected start to the second Test in Southampton.

Babar Azam (25no) and Mohammad Rizwan (4no) were the unbeaten batters at the close of play for the tourists with just 45.4 overs able to be bowled on day one.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, things started poorly for Pakistan as Shan Masood found himself trapped in front for one in the third over.

Jimmy Anderson put aside a week of retirement speculation to claim the early wicket as the England attack used the warm, overcast conditions to put the heat on the opposition's top order.

However, England failed to capitalise early with opener Abid Ali dropped twice in the cordon - first by Dom Sibley and then by Rory Burns - inside the first hour of play.

Rain brought about an early lunch break with Pakistan reasonably well placed at 1-62.

Anderson broke the 72-run stand for the second wicket as he moved to 592 career scalps with the departure of captain Azhar Ali for 20, who was well caught by Burns to make amends for his earlier error.

Abid rode his luck - and pushed on after a painful blow and another rain delay - to post 60 from 111 balls before Burns held on to another one off Sam Curran's bowling.

Stuart Broad then got in on the act to provide some catching practice for Sibley in the cordon as Asad Shafiq was removed for five.

Having waited more than a decade to make his return to Test cricket, Fawad Alam lasted just four balls before he was trapped in front by Woakes - thanks to a successful review by captain Joe Root - without getting off the mark.

The weather intervened again a short time later to force an early end to play.

Pakistan - looking to level the series - made one change for this clash with Fawad coming in for Shadab Khan, while England brought back Zac Crawley and Sam Curran to replace Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah