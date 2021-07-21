England v Pakistan T20Is - Men's

England sneak home to claim T20 series over Pakistan

Chris Jordan hits the winning runs with two balls to spare after headline acts from Adil Rashid and Jason Roy

AAP

21 July 2021, 09:38 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo