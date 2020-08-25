England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Rain halts England and Anderson in third Test

Veteran pace bowler on 599 Test wickets as Pakistan look to secure a draw in the third Test in Southampton

25 August 2020, 07:05 AM AEST

