Rain halts England and Anderson in third Test

More inclement weather in Southampton has seen England's push for victory stall and given Pakistan hope of escaping the third Test with a draw.

England seamer Jimmy Anderson will start the final day on 599 career wickets after another frustrating day at the Ageas Bowl, with Pakistan 2-100 at stumps, still trailing by 210 runs.

Day 3: Buttler gets airborne as Broad turns drop into comedy run out

Anderson took one of two wickets to fall on a shortened day four and needs just one more to become the fourth player and the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

The veteran would have reached the milestone already if not for England’s fielding over the past two days, with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropping a catch offered by Shan Masood from Anderson’s bowling early on the fourth day.

After a forgettable fielding performance late on day three, Buttler’s miss meant England had dropped four catches off Anderson’s bowling in the space of 37 deliveries across two innings.

Day 3: Azhar's stirring century helps Pakistan keep England at bay

Stuart Broad eventually dismissed Masood LBW for 18 in the final session before Anderson finally got some reward, trapping Abid Ali in front for 42.

It looks set to be a frustrating final day as well with the forecast suggesting the likelihood of a delayed start.

While England are all but assured of winning the series either 1-0 or 2-0, there is plenty to play for on the final day given World Test Championship points are on offer.

Meanwhile, England batsman Ollie Pope will undergo a scan on his left shoulder after leaving the field in the morning session.

Anderson triple-strike icing on the cake for England

Pope dislocated the same shoulder last summer and having slid to save a boundary early in the day, went into the rooms almost immediately.

"He's obviously banged his shoulder again, so he will go for a scan on that, and we'll assess from there, really," England coach Chris Silverwood said.

"We'll know more once he's had a scan."

