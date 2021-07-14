England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

Vince pilots England to ODI series win over Pakistan

Sixers star makes maiden one-day hundred as second-string hosts complete impressive whitewash, rendering Babar Azam's brilliant century moot

AAP

14 July 2021, 07:53 AM AEST

