Vince pilots England to ODI series win over Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's stunning 158 was in vain as England's second-string side completed a record run chase at Edgbaston to win by three wickets and clinch the three-match One-Day International series 3-0.

Set a target of 332, England had James Vince to thank in the run chase, the Sydney Sixers star smashing 11 boundaries en route to his maiden ODI century (102) which helped guide the hosts home with two overs to spare as a sloppy Pakistan dropped catches and conceded runs through several misfields on Tuesday.

Opener Dawid Malan was sent back for a second straight duck in the series but Phil Salt (37) and Zak Crawley (39) – both dismissed by Haris Rauf – attacked the bowlers to keep the chase on track, with the first 100 runs scored by the 13th over.

Skipper Ben Stokes (32) lived dangerously and was let off by Pakistan when he was dropped in the deep on seven and 18 before a slog sweep off spinner Shadab Khan drew a faint edge to the keeper.

Vince built a 129-run partnership with Lewis Gregory, who contributed with a crucial 77 before he was dismissed when Shadab caught a high, swirling ball as the allrounder attempted to launch Rauf into the stands.

Gregory's wicket, with 29 still needed, gave Pakistan a lifeline but Craig Overton (18) and Brydon Carse (12) remained unbeaten to guide England home amid a celebratory mood in the stands at Edgbaston.

Earlier, England chose to field after winning the toss and Saqib Mahmood (3-60) gave the hosts an early breakthrough when Fakhar Zaman edged to third slip, before Imam-ul-Haq (56) and Azam stitched together a 92-run partnership.

Spinner Matt Parkinson got his man when he bowled a peach of a delivery that turned off the pitch and breached Imam's defence to smash into his middle stump, with the crowd roaring its approval when the replay was shown on the big screen.

Mohammad Rizwan arrived at the crease and steadily increased the run rate, building a crucial 179-run stand with Azam and he hung around until the 46th over, when he edged a short ball from Carse to the wicketkeeper to be dismissed for 74 off 58.

Babar Azam now first Pakistan captain to score a 150 in ODIs. #EngvPak July 13, 2021

Pakistan's wickets started falling in a heap as Carse (5-61) cleaned up the middle order and Azam, sensing he was running out of partners, fell in the final over when he was caught off a top edge while going for a big shot.

Azam, who is ranked number one among ODI batsmen, fell 15 runs short of 4,000 runs and the crowd gave the 26-year-old a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

England next play Pakistan in three Twenty20 matches before hosting India in a five-match Test series.