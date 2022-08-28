England v South Africa Tests - Men

Anderson overtakes McGrath as England crush Proteas

James Anderson surpassed Aussie Glenn McGrath to become the all-time pace bowling wicket-taker across all formats as England levelled the Test series

Reuters

28 August 2022, 07:07 AM AEST

