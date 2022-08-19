Rabada five has Proteas on top despite Stokes efforts

A fiery spell from Ben Stokes has dragged England back into the first Test but South Africa remain the happier side as they reached 7-289 at the close of the second day at Lord's.

Stokes removed opener Sarel Erwee for 73 and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen (19) just as the game was drifting away from the home side on Thursday.

Still, though, South Africa lead by 124 runs after taking the attack to the wilting home bowlers late in the day.

Tall allrounder Marco Jansen (41no) was promoted to number six in the batting order and did not disappoint, putting on 72 for the seventh wicket with Keshav Maharaj (41) to re-establish the visitors' dominant position.

Jansen will resume on the third day with Kagiso Rabada (3no) and England still three overs away from the new ball.

South Africa began well in their reply to the home team's modest score of 165 as they put on 85 for the first wicket before skipper Dean Elgar was unluckily bowled by James Anderson for 47 when the ball ricocheted off his arm and onto the stumps.

Keegan Petersen (24) and Aiden Markram (16) both lost their wickets before the Proteas passed England's total, but Stokes (3-48) soon struck a double blow.

Ben Stokes celebrates an lbw verdict // Getty

He removed Erwee with a brute of a bouncer the left-hander could only fend off, the ball looping to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, before trapping Van der Dussen lbw.

Stuart Broad became the second bowler after Anderson (117) to take 100 wickets at Lord's when he had Kyle Verreynne (11) caught by Foakes.

Earlier, England were bowled out in the morning session, having resumed on 6-116.

Fast bowler Rabada took 5-52 and was the pick of a four-pronged seam attack who all troubled the home batsmen with their pace and aggression.

Rabada removed top-scorer Ollie Pope (73) early on as the latter dragged the ball onto his leg stump having added 12 to his overnight score, before Broad (15) was caught by Elgar at point.

Sarel Erwee sweeps on his way to 73 at Lord's // Getty

Rabada picked up his fifth wicket when he trapped Anderson for a duck, lbw.

England are now seriously under the cosh, having won only two of their past 25 Tests in which they have scored under 200 when batting first.

The match is the first of three Tests in the series, with fixtures also to be played at Old Trafford (August 25-29) and The Oval (September 8-12).

South Africa will play three Tests against Australia this summer, starting at the Gabba on December 17 before the marquee events on Boxing Day at the MCG and the New Year's Test in Sydney.

