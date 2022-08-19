England v South Africa Tests - Men

Rabada five has Proteas on top despite Stokes efforts

South African are in control of the first Test at Lord's, having bowled out England for 165 and then moved on to 7-289 in response

Reuters

19 August 2022, 07:46 AM AEST

