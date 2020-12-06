England ODI abandoned after fresh COVID outbreak

England's one-day tour against South Africa was plunged into fresh doubt after Sunday's rescheduled series opener was abandoned following a coronavirus scare at the team hotel.

The first ODI was initially postponed on Friday after a member of the Proteas squad tested positive, but the boards agreed to resume the series after the Proteas returned a full round of negatives on Saturday morning.

But there was another twist on Sunday when it emerged that two members of staff at the Vineyard Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The decision was then made to call off the match, leaving major doubts over England's continued participation.

The England squad and backroom staff received a fresh round of tests on Saturday evening and the game was delayed pending the results.

Roy Davies, general manager of the Vineyard Hotel, issued a statement revealing the members of staff had tested positive on Friday and had since been isolating.

More to come.