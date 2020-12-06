South Africa v England ODIs - Men's

England ODI abandoned after fresh COVID outbreak

Future of England's tour of South Africa under a fresh cloud after hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the rescheduled first ODI to be called off

AAP

6 December 2020, 06:40 PM AEST

