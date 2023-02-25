Proteas stun England, make history in semi-final thriller

South Africa have pulled off a dramatic upset over England to book a spot in their first T20 World Cup final, winning a final-over thriller by six runs in front of a bumper home crowd in Cape Town.

Tazmin Brits (68 off 55) was the hero with the bat as South Africa produced their best batting display of the tournament to date, putting 4-164 on the board after winning the toss and electing to set England a target.

Brits then put on a catching clinic - taking four grabs including a screamer - and Shabnim Ismail (3-27) produced a fiery display of pace as England were restricted to 8-158.

Just 24 hours after Australia's remarkable fightback with the ball denied India, the Proteas pulled off one of their own to make history as England lost 5-26.

Unbeaten England had looked comfortable needing 33 runs from 22 balls with seven wickets in hand and with the experienced pair of Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight in the middle.

But then Sciver-Brunt holed out to Brits in the deep, and Ayabonga Khaka claimed three wickets in the 18th over to remove Amy Jones (2), Sophie Ecclestone (1) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0).

History makers! South Africa celebrate after defeating England // Getty

It left England needing 25 off the final two overs and their hopes of making the final resting on the shoulders of Knight.

The England captain hammered a six off Marizanne Kapp, taking 12 off the 19th over to leave 13 required off the last.

Sarah Glenn got her skipper on strike, but Ismail again roared, bowling Knight for 31 off 25 and sealing a history-making maiden World Cup final berth for South Africa.

It continued what has been a remarkable turnaround for the hosts, who started their tournament bogged down in controversy when skipper Dane van Niekerk was ruled out after failing a 2km time trial test.

South Africa celebrate after Heather Knight is bowled in the final over // Getty

They then suffered a shock first-up loss to Sri Lanka, and needed to defeat Bangladesh in their last group match to qualify for the semi-finals.

Earlier, a wayward start with the ball gave England openers Sophia Dunkley (28 off 16) and Danni Wyatt (34 off 30) time to settle into the chase, before Dunkley upped the ante to put the pressure on the hosts during the Powerplay.

They raced to 0-53 in five overs before Ismail struck a double blow during a fiery over that saw her clock 128kph.

Charlie Dean consoles Sarah Glenn // Getty

First Dunkley was caught at midwicket, and Brits then held onto a one-handed screamer – a lock for catch of the tournament – two balls later to dismiss the dangerous Alice Capsey for a duck.

With Nadine de Klerk creating pressure at one end, Khaka reaped the rewards when Wyatt holed out for 34 (30), Brits again the safe hands in the field.

But with a heathy run rate and wickets in hand, England had still looked on track until de Klerk broke Knight and Sciver-Brunt’s 47-run stand.

Tazmin Brits was the star with the bat and in the field // Getty

After Sune Luus opted to bat first, Brits (68 off 55) and Wolvaardt (53 off 44) laid the foundation before Kapp’s late cameo of 27 not out off 13 helped the Proteas to a hefty total.

Ecclestone removed the dangerous Chloe Tryon (3) and de Klerk (0) in the penultimate over to sap some momentum from the Proteas, but Kapp took 18 runs including three boundaries off a furious Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0-33) in the last.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia beat India by five runs

Feb 24: South Africa beat England by six runs

Final

Feb 26: Australia v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)