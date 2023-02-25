ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Proteas stun England, make history in semi-final thriller

South Africa have set up a date with Australia in the T20 World Cup final after upsetting England by six runs in front of a packed home crowd at Newlands

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

25 February 2023, 04:41 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

