ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Brutal Buttler leads England to fourth straight win

'Keeper-batsman produces another scintillating innings at this T20 World Cup to help Eoin Morgan's side to a 26-run win over Sri Lanka

AAP

2 November 2021, 07:11 AM AEST

