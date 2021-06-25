England v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men's

England cruise to series win despite Cardiff rain

Hosts take a 2-0 lead in the three-game series after easily defeating Sri Lanka in a rain-interrupted clash

Reuters

25 June 2021, 08:21 AM AEST

