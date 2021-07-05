England v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men's

Rain denies England series whitewash against Sri Lanka

The third one-day international between England and Sri Lanka was abandoned after Tom Curran helped bowl the visitors out for 166

5 July 2021, 07:39 AM AEST

