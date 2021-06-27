England v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men's
England demolish Sri Lanka to secure series sweep
Dawid Malan returns to form as England thrash Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third and final T20
AP
27 June 2021, 07:06 AM AEST
England have powered to a clean sweep in their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with a thumping 89-run victory at the Rose Bowl.
Dawid Malan returned to form in the final match of the series with a classy 76 from 48 balls after he’d posted single-figure scores in the back-to-back wins in Cardiff.
With just one fifty in his previous seven innings, the world No.1-ranked T20 batsman sparkled in a knock containing five fours and four sixes after being promoted to open the batting.
Jason Roy's tight hamstring led to a batting reshuffle and Malan and Jonny Bairstow, who made 51 off 43 deliveries, put on 105 in 11.4 overs before Dushmantha Chameera's career-best 4-17 restricted England to 6-180.
Sri Lanka ultimately capitulated to 91 all out in 18.5 overs as they lost the series 3-0.
In what has been a recurrent theme of the series, Sri Lanka lacked scoring options and England were collectively excellent with the ball, David Willey taking 3-27 while fellow left-armer Sam Curran picked up two wickets.
Sri Lanka had won the toss for the third time and elected to field but Isuru Udana had a forgettable introduction, sending down four wides in a 10-ball over as England racked up 48 in the Powerplay.
Bairstow went to a 41-ball fifty before playing around Udana's yorker as Sri Lanka made a belated breakthrough in the 12th over.
Malan, though, reached his half-century from only 30 deliveries, his 12th 50-plus score in just 27 T20 innings.
He then belted Wanindu Hasaranga for two towering leg-side sixes in a 15th over that yielded 18, but from a position of 1-143, England lost five wickets in 23 legal balls as thoughts of a 200-plus total vanished.
Sri Lanka found boundaries hard to come by in reply after Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed quickly by Willey.
The visitors lurched to 3-29 in the fifth over when Kusal Mendis tentatively nicked off to Willey.
Sri Lanka did, at least, avoid setting a new benchmark for the lowest T20 score in their history - which remains 82 against India in February 2016 - but any hope of a surprise victory had long since vanished.