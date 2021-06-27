England v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men's

England demolish Sri Lanka to secure series sweep

Dawid Malan returns to form as England thrash Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third and final T20

AP

27 June 2021, 07:06 AM AEST

